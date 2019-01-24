The 2019 Celebrity Martini Glass Auction (CMGA), themed “United We stand,” is set for Saturday, March 24, at Artis—Naples. The CMGA will showcase martini glasses signed by celebrities and designed by artists from across the globe. The works of art are auctioned off during a by-invitation-only event and proceeds will benefit nonprofit organizations who support local veterans.

The highlight of this year’s auction are two glasses one signed by George H. W. Bush – 41st President of the United Sates of America, and Barbara Bush- Former First Lady, the wife of George H.W. Bush., and founder of the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.