2019 NI Dining Awards: Best Healthy Cuisine

True Food Kitchen operates under founder Dr. Andrew Weil’s philosophy that “food should make you feel better, not worse.” The menu may be based on anti-inflammatory science, but the dishes are delicious. Items like cashew pad thai, dashi ramen, responsibly sourced fish, and grass-fed beef contribute to the well-being as well as the satiation of diners.

Honorable Mention: The Local

“We want to provide the healthiest possible food for our families and improve the quality of life for the community,” says owner/chef Jeff Mitchell. At The Local, he works with hand-selected local purveyors to turn that dream into a reality.