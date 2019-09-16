The 2020 STAR Gala “Glamor & Gold”, chaired by Carrie Cooney and Laura Georgelos, promises to be an evening of fun, inspiration, love, compassion, and courage. Scheduled for February 29, 2020 at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort, the gala will feature a sparkling cocktail hour, an exciting silent and live auctions, dinner, dancing and more, and will benefit the STARability Foundation‘s life-transforming programs for individuals with developmental disabilities.

To learn more about the event, purchase tickets, or become a sponsor visit stargala.starability.org, call 239-594-9007 or email info@starability.org.

A Naples Illustrated sponsored event.