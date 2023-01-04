2023 Bluegrass Concert Tour Comes to Fort Myers

The 2023 Bluegrass with NITROGRASS concert tour will bring shows to four award-winning Mainsail Lodging & Development hotels in Georgia and Florida. The acoustic bluegrass group from Highlands, North Carolina, will perform free concerts at Hightales Rooftop Bar at Hotel Forty Five in Macon, Georgia, January 15; EDGE Rooftop Cocktail Lounge atop the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa January 16; and The Front Lawn at Fenway Hotel in Dunedin January 17. The final Florida concert will take place January 18 at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater at Luminary Hotel & Co. in Fort Myers. Tickets start at $10. Information about tour dates, tickets, hotel room packages, and more is available here.

“From Macon to Fort Myers, we like to treat our hotel guests and neighbors to each community’s vibrant local music scene,” said Joe Collier, president and founder of Mainsail Lodging & Development. “I’ve been trying for years to create a stage for bluegrass at Mainsail with my own banjo playing and decided it was time to bring in the big guns with NITROGRASS.”

Consisting of members Charles Wood, Darren Nicholson, and Colby Laney, NITROGRASS is known for its exciting brand of bluegrass and unique acoustic performances. Learn more about the band here.