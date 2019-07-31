3 Alternatives to Plastic Straws

Consider these three eco-friendly alternatives, and do your part to eliminate plastic pollution.

According to the World Economic Forum, there will be more plastic than fish in terms of weight in the world’s oceans by 2050. It is estimated that we are dumping what amounts to an entire garbage truck of plastic into our oceans every minute. Not only does it disrupt marine ecosystems, but plastic has been found in the stomachs of sea turtles and birds that mistake it for food. As a result, there has been a strong push to avoid plastic straws and encourage the use of an alternate material, such as paper, stainless steel, glass, and bamboo, all which have a reusable and organic appeal. Consider these three eco-friendly alternatives, and do your part to eliminate plastic pollution.

Monkey Business

This Tiffany & Co. sterling silver monkey straw ($425) is the ultimate whimsical indulgence. Tiffany & Co., Naples

Sassy Glass

These colorful sippers ($25 for four, including a cleaning brush) by Hummingbird Glass Straws are made of shatter-resistant borosilicate glass, dishwasher safe, and perfect for hot or cold liquids

Sipping Naturally

For impromptu cocktail parties, these hand-washable, organic bamboo straws ($8.25 per dozen) are up to the task.

Arabesque of Naples