3 Local Bakers Showcase Unconventinal (Yet Mouthwatering) Culinary Creations

1. Mikkelsen’s Pastry Shop
“Naked cake” of vanilla genoise filled with fresh strawberries and cream and finished with a light coating of European buttercream. Cheesecake pops, red velvet cake pops, and chocolate and lemon cake pops. Chocolate-dipped meringues, almond raspberry petit fours, and peach, orange, and vanilla macarons.
Flowers by Kevin Morris of Botanicals on the Gulf
2. In Love & Food
French almond sponge cake filled with layers of organic raspberries, toasted almond macaron cookie crumble, and Italian vanilla bean buttercream, topped with a thin layer of buttercream, 24-karat gold leaf, and edible cake lace.
3. Tony’s Off Third
Semi-“naked” white cake filled with white mousse and scantily frosted with Swiss meringue buttercream. A selection of small pastries including lemon and raspberry macarons with lemon meringue tarts.
