3 Local Restaurants Host Summer Specials

Sizzling summer specials are on the menu at Campiello Naples, The Continental, and Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner all season long.

Campiello Ristorante & Bar

Naples’ beloved rustic Italian restaurant will host an array of exclusive specials to treat summer diners. Guests will enjoy a two-course early dining menu ($38) from 5 to 6 p.m. nightly, as well as lunch for two ($18).

On Tuesdays, Campiello will open bottles of bubbly for the return of Champagne Tuesday. A progressive pour by the glass of Gaston Belvigne, a Epernay will be available for $11 at 5 p.m., $12 at 6 p.m., $13 at 7 p.m., $14 at 8 p.m., $15 at 9 p.m., and $16 at 10 p.m.

On Wednesday evenings, stop by for 50 percent-off all bottles of wine priced $100 and under.

The Continental

Head to the Old Naples hotspot for lunch and dinner specials all summer long. Stopping in for a midday bite? Indulge in two lunch courses for $24 or three lunch courses for $34.

Cap off a summer afternoon with a three-course early dining menu ($50) from 5 to 6 p.m. daily, and all night on Wednesdays, featuring delectable steak and lobster. Also on Wednesdays, bottles of wine priced $100 and under are half-off.

Feel the beat while you eat with live music on Friday and Saturday evenings, from 7 to 10 p.m.

Ziggy D’Amico’s Whiskey Bar & Diner

Laidback finery awaits at the Naples eatery, with rotating specials most nights of the week. On Mondays, tuck into a double smash burger and a 6-ounce glass of Caymus Petite Sirah ($60) or a double smash burger and a 75 Smash cocktail ($25).

On Tuesdays, stop by for $3 off Ziggy’s signature dry-rubbed chicken wings and blue cheese. Come Wednesday, all bottles of wine sold by the glass are $28. Finally, celebrate the arrival of the weekend with brunch and bubbly on Saturdays and Sundays!