3 Places to Get Your Burger Fix

Burgers used to be simple: They were made of beef, and you only needed to worry about the way you wanted them cooked. Exotic meats were usually consumed by the denizens of Alaska or Montana. Over the past few years, game meat burgers have been trending in Naples. Adventurous eaters can sample this trio of local options.

Brooks Gourmet Burgers & Dogs: Todd Brooks moved from Kansas City to Naples with his family and opened his first restaurant in 2010. Trip Advisor has honored his three locations with five Certificates of Excellence and induction into its Hall of Fame. Unique options include bison and Florida alligator, and all burgers can be customized with cheese, bacon, avocado, chili, egg, green peppers, jalapeños, or mushrooms.

Jimmy P’s: This go-to destination is a three-time winner for Best Burger in the NI Dining Awards and has been inducted into the NI Dining Hall of Fame. At the Butcher Shop & Café you can purchase ground buffalo, elk, or venison by the pound. Head next door to Jimmy P’s Charred and order any of the three as an eight-ounce burger, grilled and served with fries, chips, or coleslaw.

The Counter: The Naples branch of this national chain features the Bison is Gouda burger, composed of organic bison topped with smoked gouda, bacon-onion jam, a sunny-side up egg, baby spinach, scallions, and homemade thousand-island dressing on a brioche bun.