3 Spring Events at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Hats & Horses: Kentucky Derby Watch Party

Toast to 150 years of the Kentucky Derby at the annual Hats & Horses watch party in the resort’s Bella Vista Lounge on May 4, featuring a live stream of the races, food, and beverage specials (think: Mint Juleps and live music between races).

Guests are invited to don their finest hats and derby outfits during this lively celebration of traditions for the chance to win prizes.

Reserve a complimentary ticket on Eventbrite.