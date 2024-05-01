3 Spring Events at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón

Spring is in full bloom at The Ritz-Carlton Naples, Tiburón. Celebrate with experiences for guests of all ages:
Hats & Horses: Kentucky Derby Watch Party
Toast to 150 years of the Kentucky Derby at the annual Hats & Horses watch party in the resort’s Bella Vista Lounge on May 4, featuring a live stream of the races, food, and beverage specials (think: Mint Juleps and live music between races).
Guests are invited to don their finest hats and derby outfits during this lively celebration of traditions for the chance to win prizes.
Reserve a complimentary ticket on Eventbrite.
Cinco De Mayo
Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with a dinner experience curated by chef Aldo Novoa Rodriguez of Ria. Indulge in a welcome beverage, live music, and drinks before savoring a chef’s buffet menu of arroz al poblano, a “Taque-Ria” cart, ceviche station, and dessert.
Tickets are $50-$95 and are available on Eventbrite.
Mother’s Day Brunch
Novoa Rodriguez and his talented culinary team will dish out a lavish Mother’s Day feast in the ballroom on May 12. Sample from buffets of breakfast favorites, entrees, salads, soups, action stations, and decadent desserts. A complimentary welcome beverage with optional bar package is available.
The celebration will feature live music, a dedicated children’s corner, and a complimentary family photo opportunity.
Tickets are $50-$95 and are available on Eventbrite.
Facebook Comments