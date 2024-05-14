3 Summer Activities at Rookery Bay Research Reserve

Rookery Bay Research Reserve Marine Science Camp

Join Rookery Bay Research Reserve’s flexible and fun marine science camp in June, a day camp geared toward middle or high school students who love coastal waters and marine wildlife, and who want to experience hands-on marine science with biologists. Select one, two, or three days of camp and activities like kayaking through mangroves tunnels, searching for coastal critters in the bays and beaches, or getting hands-on in the labs with microscopes and a real squid dissection.

Camps run from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the following dates: June 4-6; June 11-13; June 18-20; and June 25-27. Registration is $75 per day, and scholarships are available. Register at RookeryBay.org/events or by calling 239-530-5972.

Watercolors & Wildlife: Painting with Jan at Rookery Bay

Paint the beauty of coastal Naples and the wildlife of estuary waters during the “Reflections on Water” watercolor painting class June 20.

Artist Jan Deswik offers step-by-step instruction and creative support for artists of all skill levels. Held in classrooms at the Rookery Bay Environmental Learning Center, all materials are included. Participants will complete a painted piece with matte at each session. Registration is $85 and can be done at rookerybay.org/calendar.

Essentials of Digital Photography Workshop

On June 22, up your photography game and get acquainted with a camera’s features during this comprehensive workshop. Sonny Saunders will instruct guests on how to use a camera’s shutter, aperture, ISO control, and drive modes to create images with impact and creativity. No previous camera or photography experience is necessary. Registration is $55 and can done at rookerybay.org/calendar.