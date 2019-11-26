3 Thanksgiving Day Runs

Before you gobble down the bird, stuffing, and pie, hit the bricks and burn some calories in a preemptive Turkey Day run. You’ll be grateful for these fun Thanksgiving races, all taking place the morning of November 28. Sign up now, eat guilt-free later.

Gulf Coast Runners’ Sixth Annual Thanksgiving 5K, Cambier Park, Naples. GCR will be collecting canned goods and clothing to benefit St. Matthew’s House. (gcrunner.org)

The Thanksgiving Day Four Miler, Village on Venetian Bay, Naples. Proceeds and donations will benefit St. Matthew’s House and 95210 Kids on the Go! (gobblegobblefourmiler.com)

Thanksgiving Day 5K Run and Walk, sponsored by Elite Events, Hertz Arena, Estero. (runeliteevents.com)