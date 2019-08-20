3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: August 21-28

August 21: Evidential Medium Cindy Kaza

Evidential medium Cindy Kaza will perform at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples on Wednesday, August 21. According to Kaza’s bio, evidential mediumship puts heavy weight on the medium’s ability to bring through extremely specific evidence to the sitter. During her performance, Kaza will share her skills with attendees. Tickets start at $25. For more information, click here.

Beginning August 23: Venus in Fur

The Studio Players will stage Venus in Fur by David Ives August 23 to September 8. The two-person play focuses on writer-director Thomas Novachek and his quest to cast the female lead in his new play, an adaptation of the 1870 novel Venus in Furs. Performances will be held at Golden Gate Community Center’s Joan Jenks Auditorium in Naples. For more information, click here.

August 24: Family Field Day

Gather the kids and head to the Collier Museum at Government Center in Naples on Saturday, August 24 for a family field day. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., attendees will take part in old-fashioned games such as three-legged and sack races, tug of war, a water balloon toss, and a hula hoop contest. RSVPs are encouraged via the Collier Museum website. For more information, click here.