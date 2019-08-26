3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: August 29 – September 5

August 30: Cabaret Comedy Open Mic

Think you’ve got what it takes to be a standup star? Prove it at Off the Hook Comedy Club’s Ultimate Cabaret Comedy Open Mic, taking place Friday, August 30 at 9 p.m. Wannabe comedians must sign up in advance for this evening of laughs. Twelve acts will be able to perform for five to eight minutes, depending on how the much the audience likes you. In between sets, attendees will be treated to some stellar drag performances.For more info, click here.

September 2: Labor Day 5K

Get moving this Labor Day and take part in the 2019 Labor Day John Clay 5K. The run will start at 7:30 a.m. on Monday, September 2, at Lowdermilk Park in Naples. Day-of-race prices are $30 for adults and $15 for students 21 and younger. There will also be a kids’ 1K fun run that will begin at 8:30 a.m. For more info visit gcrunner.org.

Beginning September 2: “Small Wonders: Insects in Focus”

You don’t have to be downsized to get up close with insects thanks to the exhibit “Small Wonders: Insects in Focus,” on display at the Center for Visual Arts in Bonita Springs beginning September 2. Organized by ExhibitsUSA, this traveling photography show features images by Bob Sober, a Tulsa native who comes at the subject from an artistic perspective, creating human-scale photos of bugs that highlight their inherent beauty. Take the cottonwood borer, for example. For more info, click here.