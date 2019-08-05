3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: August 7-14

August 8: Evening on Fifth

Spend a summer evening strolling down famed Fifth Avenue South as part of the monthly Evening on Fifth event. Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the avenue will come alive with musical performances. While you’re there, be sure to stop by some of the fabulous shops and dine at one of the magnificent restaurants. For more information, click here.

August 9: Outdoor Family Movie Night

Stop by Cambier Park the evening of Friday, August 9, for a free screening of Captain Marvel as part of the city’s Outdoor Family Movie Night series. The film will begin at 8 p.m., with the screening taking place at the Cambier Park Bandshell in Naples. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair. Captain Marvel is rated PG-13. For more information, click here.

To August 10: Beauty & the Beast

This weekend is your last chance to catch Disney’s Beauty & the Beast at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre in Fort Myers. Onstage through August 10, this full musical retelling of the classic Disney animated film follows a young dreamer, Belle, who becomes trapped in a magical castle, held captive by a ghastly beast. Overtime, she finds herself warming up to the Beast and even—dare we say?—falling in love with him. For more information, click here.