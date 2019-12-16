3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: December 18-25

December 19-22: Holiday Pops

Attend a Holiday Pops concert in Artis—Naples’ Hayes Hall December 19-22. The performance will star the Naples Philharmonic, the Naples Philharmonic Chorus, and the Naples Philharmonic Youth Chorus. The program will include yuletide hits such as “Jingle Bells,” “White Christmas,” and “Joy to the World.” Tickets start at $49. For more information, click here.

December 19-22: Tacarra Williams

Ten years ago, Tacarra Williams took up stand-up comedy at the behest of a producer and never looked back. In September, she finished second on the NBC competition show Bring the Funny before embarking on her “Life After Divorce” tour, which will arrive at the Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples December 19-22. Tickets start at $9. Click here to read more.

December 21-22: Winter Fest

The Naples Zoo will host its annual Winter Fest December 21 and 22. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, zoo visitors can meet with Santa and partake in seasonal games, crafts, and musical performances, as well as a cookie decorating station. The special programming is included with regular zoo admission. To find out more, click here.