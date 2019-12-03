3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: December 4-11

December 6: Nick Offerman

American humorist and noted woodworker Nick Offerman will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers Friday, December 6. Best known for playing Ron Swanson on the NBC comedy series Parks & Recreation, Offerman has also appeared in films such as The Founder and penned tomes including Paddle Your Own Canoe: One Man’s Fundamentals for Delicious Living. For more information, click here.

December 6-7: Christmas Fest on Fifth

The City of Naples’ two-day Christmas Fest begins Friday, December 6 from 6 to 10 p.m. with a tree lighting. The evening will also include ice skating, a visit from Santa, a performance by tenor Ghaleb, and the Long Table, a new culinary event featuring Fifth Avenue South’s finest restaurants. Return Saturday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. for a holiday market and more live entertainment. To find out more, click here.

December 10: Naples Christmas Parade

Attend the annual Naples Christmas Parade Tuesday, December 10. The parade will kick off at 6 p.m. and is free to attend. It will line up on Broad Avenue, turning right on Third Street South and then continue on to Fifth Avenue South, ending on Eighth Street South. Click here to read more.