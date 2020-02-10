3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: February 12-19

February 12: Black Violin

Experience classical and hip-hop music in perfect harmony when Black Violin brings their talents to the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers Wednesday, February 12. Wil Baptiste and Kev Marcus, classically trained viola and violin players, respectively, seek to unite audiences with their music and ignite poignant cultural conversations. Tickets start at $35. For more information, click here.

February 15: Pet Lovers Gala

An elegant evening awaits Collier County philanthropists and animal lovers as Humane Society Naples hosts its Pet Lovers Gala at the Naples Yacht Club Saturday, February 15. In addition to cocktails, dinner, and live entertainment, guests will have the opportunity to meet the adoptable animals whose care the twentieth annual event benefits. Contact for ticket prices. Click here to read more.

Beginning February 15: The Lady Demands Satisfaction

Get ready to laugh as the Gulfshore Playhouse stages Arthur M. Jolly’s The Lady Demands Satisfaction for its Florida premiere Saturday, February 15. This comedic play tells the unlikely tale of an eighteenth-century heiress-turned-sword master navigating the hilarious havoc of high society, persistent suitors, and sword-wielding foes. The show runs through March 15, with specially priced preview performances scheduled for February 13 and 14. Contact for ticket prices. To find out more, click here.