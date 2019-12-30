3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: January 1-8

Beginning January 1: Hamilton

Southwest Florida theatergoers have two chances to catch the biggest Broadway hit of the twenty-first century this month. Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton will be at Artis–Naples January 1-12 and the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers January 14-26. After reading Ron Chernow’s biography on Alexander Hamilton, Miranda was inspired to immortalize the first Secretary of the Treasury in a hip-hop-infused musical that premiered in 2015 and went on to win 11 Tony Awards. For more information, click here.

January 4: Neapolapalooza III

Head to the Norris Community Center Saturday, January 4, for Neapolapalooza III. This live music event will begin at 7 p.m. and include live performances by Naples-area bands such as The Woodwork. The evening will also feature food trucks, visual art presentations, and more. Tickets cost $25. Click here to find out more.

January 4-5: Naples New Year’s Art Show

Ring in 2020 with a beloved local tradition. The twenty-fourth annual Naples New Year’s Art Show returns to Fifth Avenue South January 4 and 5. This free festival, hosted by Naples Art, will feature juried fine art and goods from more than 250 creatives and artisans, as well as culinary offerings and a kids’ zone. To read more, click here.