3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: January 15-22

Beginning January 15: Making God Laugh

Join The Naples Players for its production of Making God Laugh, onstage January 15 to February 9. Sean Grennan’s play follows the lives of an American family that reconnects over 30 years of holidays. Equal parts humorous and poignant, Making God Laugh will make audiences laugh and look inward. Tickets cost $40. For more information, click here.

January 19: Pets on Third

Furry friends of all kinds are welcome when Third Street South hosts Pets on Third Sunday, January 19. The event will feature local pet vendors and the “Born to be Wild: Pets Dressed as their Spirit Animal” pet parade. Proceeds will benefit the Hamill Family Education Center at the Naples Zoo. The event will begin at 10 a.m. and the parade will kick off at 12 p.m. Both are free to attend. To find out more, click here.

January 19: Mandy Patinkin

Emmy- and Tony-winning actor Mandy Patinkin will bring his talents to Hayes Hall at Artis—Naples Sunday, January 19. Performing songs by the likes of Sondheim and Chapin, Patinkin’s power and passion will be evident to audiences in this musical showcase. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $89-$115. For more details, click here.