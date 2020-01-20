3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: January 22-29

January 22: Jesse Cook

The U.S. leg of Jesse Cook’s “Follow the Road” tour will bring him to the Southwest Florida Event Center Wednesday, January 22. The Juno Award–winning Canadian guitarist is a pioneer in the nuevo flamenco genre and has sold over a million albums worldwide. The concert will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $29-$45. To find out more, click here.

January 24-26: Naples Winter Wine Festival

Renowned vinters, celebrity chefs, and the wine industry’s most passionate sommeliers descend upon the Paradise Coast for the annual Naples Winter Wine Festival, benefitting the Naples Children & Educational Foundation, Friday, January 24 through Sunday, January 26. Indulge in the products of grape-growing excellence, participate in auctions, and meet the children who inspire the event. For more information, click here.

Beginning January 26: “Frozen Moments” at East West Fine Art

Prepare to be enchanted as East West Fine Art exhibits “Frozen Moments,” a collection of Venetian artist Annalù’s mesmerizing resign-glass sculptures beginning Sunday, January 26 through Sunday, February 9. Incredibly intricate and gravity-defying, these contemporary works of art are simply breathtaking. Click here to read more.