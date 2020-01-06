3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: January 8-15

Beginning January 8: Garden Nights

Beginning January 8, stop by the Naples Botanical Garden for a sunset stroll with views of the preserve every Wednesday through March 25. Relax, enjoy food and drink specials from Fogg Café, and take in the majesty of the gardens illuminated by the last moments of daylight. Tickets cost $10 with proof of Collier or Lee county residency. For more information, click here.

January 11-12: Bonita Springs National Art Festival

The Center for the Arts Bonita Springs welcomes guests of all ages to this two-day festival, January 11-12, in Riverside Park. Attendees have the opportunity to view more than 200 works of art from across the globe and expand their collections, with proceeds from the event supporting community art activities. The festival is free to attend. Click here to read more.

January 14-18: Palm Cottage Open House

History lovers, rejoice! Join the Naples Historical Society as it celebrates the 125th anniversary of the Historic Palm Cottage Sunday, January 14-18. Visitors of all ages are welcome to tour the historic house-turned-museum and hub of Naples heritage. The open house event is free to the public. To find out more details, click here.