3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: July 3-10

July 4: Fourth of July Parade and Fireworks

The Fourth of July is an all-day affair in Naples, beginning with a parade at 10 a.m. in the heart of the city’s downtown district. The festivities continue with a 20-minute, choreographed fireworks display at the Naples Pier at 9 p.m.

July 5-7: Carlos Mencia

Comedian Carlos Mencia will take the Off the Hook Comedy Club stage July 5-7. Born in Honduras and raised in the United States, Mencia got his start on the Los Angeles stand-up circuit and went on to appear on television shows such as In Living Color and Moesha. His career took off during the 2000s, when he headlined the successful “The Three Amigos” comedy tour and made his pop-culture breakthrough as the star of Mind of Mencia, which aired on Comedy Central between 2005 and 2008. In the years since, he’s undergone some professional highs and lows but has weathered it all. Besides, a single bad day can breed a million great jokes.

July 7: Summer Sensations Concert

The Center for the Arts of Bonita Springs continues its Musical Moments series with a Summer Sensations concert at 3 p.m. on July 7 at the Moe Auditorium and Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs. The concert will feature Poland natives Paul and Renata Rozmus, who, along with their band of instrumentalists, will present a unique musical experience with a dance edge. Tickets to the show cost $25.