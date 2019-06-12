3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: June 12-19

Our Editors highlight 3 noteworthy events for the upcoming week.

June 13: Clue at the Cottage

Channel your inner sleuth when the Naples Historical Society hosts Clue at the Cottage at Historic Palm Cottage in Naples. Scheduled for June 13 from 5:30 to 8 p.m., this special event will ask attendees to explore the cottage to find clues as to who stole the bell from the Old Naples Hotel. For more information, click here.

June 14: David Bowie Tribute

Ziggy Stardust lives again! Attend a Tribute to David Bowie: Live on Mars at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers on June 14 at 8 p.m. Bowie superfan Alex Thomas will cover the greatest hits from the rock legend's vast catalogue, including "The Man Who Sold the World," "Changes," "Fashion," and many more. For more information, click here.

June 15: Brit Floyd

Celebrate the fortieth anniversary of a seminal rock-and-roll album when Brit Floyd performs at Hertz Arena in Estero June 15. This Pink Floyd tribute show will include hits from the iconic concept album The Wall, which was originally released in November 1979. The concert will also include songs from The Dark Side of the Moon and Wish You Were Here, among others. For more information, click here.