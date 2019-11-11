3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: November 13-20

November 14 and 16: Symphonic Dances

The Naples Philharmonic will present a Masterworks concert entitled “Symphonic Dances” at Artis—Naples’ Hayes Hall Thursday, November 14, and Saturday, November 16. Conductor Arvo Volmer will join the orchestra along with harpist Hannah Lash and pianist Jeremy Denk. The program will include the world premiere of Lash’s composition Double Concerto for Piano and Harp, as well as Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 3 and Rachmaninoff’s Symphonic Dances. Tickets start at $15. For more information, click here.

Beginning November 16: It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play

Kick off the holiday season with Gulfshore Playhouse and a clever twist on a classic seasonal tale. It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, onstage November 16 to December 29, shares the story of George Bailey and an angel named Clarence, enhanced by stirring musical cues and innovative sound effects. Tickets start at $22. Click here to find out more.

November 16: The Steepwater Band

The Steepwater Band will perform in the Hinman Auditorium at the Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs Saturday, November 16. The rock group’s sound is rooted in early British blues, but has grown to include elements of psychedelia, Americana, jazz, and 1950s rock and roll. The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and include songs off of their latest album, Shake Your Faith. Tickets are $15-$30. To read more, click here.