3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: November 20-27

November 22: Paula Poundstone

Comedian Paula Poundstone will perform at the Southwest Florida Event Center in Bonita Springs Friday, November 22. Perhaps best known for her frequent appearances on the NPR quiz show Wait, Wait…Don’t Tell Me, she also was the first woman to do stand-up at the White House Correspondent’s Dinner, has penned two books, voiced a character in the film Inside Out, and hosts her own podcast, Nobody Listens to Paula Poundstone. Tickets start at $32. For more information, click here.

November 23-24: Great Russian Nutcracker

Kick off the holiday season when the Moscow Ballet dances Great Russian Nutcracker at Artis—Naples November 23 and 24. A whimsical Christmas dream comes to life in this family-friendly ballet set to Tchaikovsky’s timeless score. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, November 24. Tickets start at $39. To find out more, click here.

November 24: Marc Anthony

Latin music superstar Marc Anthony will perform at the Hertz Arena in Estero Sunday, November 24. Since releasing the salsa album Otra Nota in 1993, Anthony has made a name for himself as one of the biggest Spanish-speaking musicians of all time. In addition to winning six Grammy and Latin Grammy awards, he’s clocked more than 7 billion views on YouTube—with his 2013 hit “Vivir Mi Vida” accounting for more than 850 million. In May, he signaled a return to his salsa roots with Opus, his first album in six years. Tickets start at $64. Click here to find out more.