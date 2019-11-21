3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: November 27-December 4

Beginning November 29: Night Lights in the Garden

The Naples Botanical Garden will kick off its annual Night Lights in the Garden celebration November 29. Visit in the evenings to see the gardens illuminated in glorious colors and holiday decorations. In addition to nightly activities such as lawn games, a wishing tree, and seasonal café offerings, there is also a calendar of special performances from area entertainers. Tickets begin at $25 for adults ($12 for members) and $12 for children ($6 for members). Children younger than 3 are free. For more information, click here.

November 30: Tony Bennett

Legendary crooner Tony Bennett will perform at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in Fort Myers Saturday, November 30. At 93 years old, Bennett has been entertaining audiences for the better part of a century. His signature hits include “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” “Because of You,” and “Rags to Riches.” Click here to find out more.

December 1: The Baker Museum Reopening

When The Baker Museum at Artis—Naples reopens December 1, visitors will be privy to four new special exhibitions spread across the freshly renovated visual arts space. The first floor will house “Iconic Works from the Permanent Collection,” featuring 100 pieces that exemplify significant points in aesthetic movements and art history. “Monet to Matisse: French Masterworks from the Dixon Gallery and Gardens” will occupy the second floor and include more than 70 works by the world’s most influential Impressionist and Post-Impressionist painters, such as Claude Monet, Pierre-August Renoir, Henri Matisse, and Paul Cézanne. To accompany this show, the museum will also mount “Expressions: Matisse and Modern Art from the Permanent Collection,” which looks at important creators whose styles informed the rise of avant-garde art. Continue to the third floor to view “Looking at Words: A Poetry of Shape,” an overview of text and type in visual arts, or head outside to explore the main Kimberly K. Querrey and Louis A. Simpson Cultural Campus at large and “Color Field,” a display of interactive sculptures. To find out more, click here.