3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: October 17-24

October 17: Fall Walk in the Garden

Experience autumn in Southwest Florida at the Naples Botanical Garden’s annual Fall Walk in the Garden, taking place nightly from 6 to 9 p.m. October 17-31. The garden will be decorated in festive lights, and attendees will be privy to live music, games, and great photo opportunities. The on-site Fogg Café and visiting vendors will also be offering seasonal menu items. Tickets are $10-$20 for adults, $5-$10 for children ages 4-14, and free for children younger than 4.

October 17-18: Naples Philharmonic Masterworks Concert

The Naples Philharmonic will kick off its 2019-20 Masterworks concert series October 17 and 18 at Artis—Naples’ Hayes Hall. The “Boreyko Conducts Beethoven and Tchaikovsky” program will include Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 1, Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, and the world premiere of D.J. Sparr’s The Fire and the Water. Tickets start at $15.

October 17-19: Darrell Hammond



Saturday Night Live alumnus Darrell Hammond will perform at Off the Hook Comedy Club in Naples October 17-19. The native Floridian appeared on SNL from 1995 to 2009, and is best known for his spot-on impersonations of politicians Bill Clinton, Al Gore, and Dick Cheney, as well as celebrities such as Regis Philbin, John Travolta, Geraldo Rivera, and Sean Connery. Since departing SNL, he’s appeared in films and on TV, including roles in Scary Movie 5 and Criminal Minds. Tickets to his stand-up performances start at $25.