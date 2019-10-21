3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: October 23-30

October 24: Chloë Agnew

Former Celtic Woman Chloë Agnew will perform at the Marco Island Center for the Arts as part of its Musical Interludes series Thursday, October 24. Music is in Agnew’s DNA. She was born in Dublin to performer parents and was only 4 weeks old when she appeared on television for the first time. Fast-forward to age 14, when Agnew became one of the original members of the Irish vocal group Celtic Woman. After nearly a decade with the group, she decided to pursue a solo career and released her debut solo EP, The Thing About You, in 2018. Tickets are $25-$30. For more information, click here.

October 25-27: Stone Crab Festival

Florida stone crab season is upon us, and the Paradise Coast is celebrating with the annual Naples Stone Crab Festival, taking place October 25-27 at locations on the waterfront including Tin City and Bayfront. Live music, arts and crafts, and 20 food booths will provide the perfect kickoff to the season. Admission is free. To find out more information, click here.

October 26: Monster Mash

The Village Shops on Venetian Bay will host its annual Monster Mash Halloween event on Saturday, October 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kids are invited to come dressed in costume and take part in trick or treating with participating retailers. There will also be photos, face painting, balloon art, pumpkin decorating, and arts and crafts. Admission is free. Click here to find out more.