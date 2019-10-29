3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: October 30-November 6

October 30: Here Come the Mummies

Ring in Halloween a day early with a live performance from Here Come the Mummies at Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee on Wednesday, October 30 at 8 p.m. The eight-piece funk-rock band have opened for such acts as Al Green, Mavis Staples, and Cheap Trick. Tickets to the high-energy show are $40. For more information, click here.

October 31: Halloween Spooktacular

The annual Halloween Spooktacular will take place along Fifth Avenue South in Naples on Thursday, October 31 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. The free, family-friendly event will include more than 30 activities, such as trick-or-treating at local merchants and pet and children’s costume contests. There will also be live music, a 30-minute trapeze and tight rope show courtesy of the Family Circus Acrobats, and a House of Heroes starring Batman, Iron Man, Superman, and more. To find out more, click here.

November 2: Art in the Park

Naples Art’s season of outdoor art shows kicks off Saturday, November 2 with Art in the Park at Cambier Park in Naples. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., attendees can peruse an array of juried artworks—and perhaps even begin some early holiday shopping. Art in the Park is free to attend. Click here to find out more details.