3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: October 9-16

October 12: The Rocky Horror Picture Show

Catch a screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Moe Auditorium & Film Center at the Center for Performing Arts in Bonita Springs on Saturday, October 12, at 8 p.m. Tim Curry stars as Dr. Frank-N-Furter in this 1975 musical horror comedy that has become a cult classic. Attendees are invited to dress up as their favorite character and sing along to such hits as “Dammit Janet” and “The Time Warp.” Tickets cost $13.50-$15. For more information, click here.

October 12-13: Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration

From October 12 to 13, the Naples Zoo will host its fifth annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration. Between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., visitors can stroll through the zoo, visit with Dora and Diego, and take part in themed music, dancing, and games. Click here to find out more.

October 13: Naples Concert Band

The Naples Concert Band will kick off its forty-eighth season on Sunday, October 13, at 2 p.m. with a free performance at the Cambier Park Band Shell in Naples. The eclectic program will include The Star-Spangled Banner, The Marriage of Figaro Overture, Doctor Who: Through Time and Space, Someone to Watch Over Me, and much more. For more details, click here.