3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: September 11–18

September 12: Evening on Fifth

Spend a late-summer evening strolling down famed Fifth Avenue South as part of the monthly Evening on Fifth event. On Thursday, September 12, beginning at 6:30 p.m., the avenue will come alive with musical performances. While you’re there, be sure to stop by some of the fabulous shops and dine at one of the magnificent restaurants. For more information, click here.

September 13-15: New Works Festival

Gulfshore Playhouse will host its annual New Works Festival September 13-15. During this weekend, local theatergoers are invited to staged readings of three new works for a behind-the-scenes look at the process that goes into creating a new play. Each staged reading will also include a live post-show Q&A with the playwrights. The schedule is as follows: Wonderland by Michael Scanlan, Friday, September 13, 8 p.m.; Near Nelly Bly by Mark Loewenstern, Saturday, September 14, 8 p.m.; and Picasso in Paris by Rich Rubin, Sunday, September 15, 3 p.m. Individual tickets to each reading are $15. Two-show admission is $25, and three-show admission is $35. For more information, click here.

September 14: Comedy Night

Join The Naples Players for a special Comedy Night on Saturday, September 14. Sponsored by Riptide Brewing Company, this evening of laughs will be themed around trivia and star Stage 2 Improv. It will take place in The Naples Players’ Toby Studio Theatre at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $20. For more information, click here.