3 Things to Do This Week in Naples: September 18–25

September 19: Bingo for Bags and Baubles

Play Bingo for a good cause at the second annual Bingo for Bags and Baubles event, benefiting the Parkinson Association of Southwest Florida. The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 19, at Stonebridge Country Club in Naples. Tickets cost $50 and include a buffet dinner and 13 rounds of bingo, with the chance to win a designer bag or jewelry. For more information, click here.

September 20-21: Preacher Lawson

Comedian Preacher Lawson will perform at the Southwest Florida Event Center in Bonita Springs September 20 and 21. Lawson got his start in comedy while living in Orlando and went on to become a finalist on the twelfth season of America's Got Talent. He returned to AGT for its champions season and finished fifth. Check out his popular YouTube channel to learn more about Lawson and get a sense of his humor. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets start at $22. For more information, click here.

September 21: Terry Sylvester of The Hollies

English guitarist and singer Terry Sylvester will perform at the Center for Performing Arts Bonita Springs on Saturday, September 21. Sylvester jump-started his musical career as a member of The Escorts and later went on to join The Hollies, a career move that led to such hit songs as “Long Cool Woman in a Black Dress” and a spot in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. His concert will take place at the Center for Performing Arts’ Hinman Auditorium beginning at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $25-$35. For more information, click here.