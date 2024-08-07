4 Activities to Enjoy at LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort

Celebrate summer at LaPlaya Beach and Golf Resort in Naples. As the season winds down, enjoy activities for locals and tourists this month.

Total Body Boot Camp

Join the Total Body Boot Camp for a full body workout designed for all fitness levels. With a focus on strength, cardio, and interval exercises, the class builds strength, improves cardiovascular health, and boosts endurance. Head to the fitness center every Wednesday and Friday at 9 a.m. for this complimentary class.

Beach Yoga

Serenity awaits during complimentary beachside yoga classes at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. The sessions are suitable for all experience levels.

Skimboard with a Pro

Enjoy skimboarding on the pristine shores of Florida’s Gulf Coast. Guided by a local professional, guests will elevate their skills, refine their technique, and ride the waves with ease. Classes adjusted based on skill level. Reservations are required and tickets are $145.

Pool and Beach Activities

Have some family-friendly fun during pool and beach activities, including “Shell and Tell,” water balloon toss, fishing, hula hoop contest, Spikeball, archery contest, cornhole tournament, and s’mores making. In addition to kids’ fun, Tiki Bar and Grill offers complimentary adult drink tastings from Sunday to Thursday.

