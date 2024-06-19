’42nd Street’ Comes to Naples

The Naples Players will stage a production of the charming Broadway classic, 42nd Street, at the newly unveiled Kizzie Theater June 26 to July 21.

Sponsored by Lake Michigan Credit Union, this three-time Tony-winning celebration of musicals and the spirit of Broadway will dazzle audiences with glimmering costumes, exciting dance numbers, and beloved songs.

The tap-dance-fueled musical follows Peggy Sawyer, a young and talented small-town performer who gets her big break on Broadway as a chorus girl. But just before opening night, the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star in just a day?

The score of 42nd Street includes “You’re Getting To Be A Habit With Me,” “Dames,” “We’re In the Money,” “Lullaby of Broadway,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo,” and “Forty-Second Street.”

Performances of 42nd Street take place Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 p.m.; Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. General tickets are $50-$55 and $41-$45 for season ticket holders. For more information, visit naplesplayers.org or call the box office at (239) 263-7990.