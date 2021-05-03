48,000 and Counting

As pandemic restrictions gradually ease, the popular brunch at The Catch of The Pelican at Naples Grande Beach Resort is coming back bigger and stronger.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., guests can indulge in the famous Bloody Mary Bar, with over 48,000 combinations of rims, toppings, spirits, and sauces ($14 per cocktail or $35 for the unlimited option). There’s a new food menu as well, featuring all-you-can-eat locally sourced seafood and raw bar, salads and homemade soups, and the Chef’s selection of carving cuts.

Diners can also venture behind the scenes and participate in the new “Brunch a la Kitchen” experience. They can watch as the Chef creates limited-time seasonal dishes with a live kitchen action station. The Naples Grande Beach Resort continues to observe COVID-19 protocols with their Safety and Well-Being Promise, which focuses on three key pillars: Prevention, Cleanliness, and Reducing Contact.

The cost is $49 per person, not including cocktails; reservations are available on Open Table or at naplesgrande.com.