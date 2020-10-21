Patience is a virtue, but why wait when you can get immediate results? These transformational beauty picks boost collagen production, skin luminosity, and hair and scalp health from day one. Our must-have miracle workers: La Prairie Platinum Rare Cellular Life-Lotion ($670, Saks Fifth Avenue); Clé de Peau Beauté Volumizing Crème Supreme ($550 for 1 fl. oz.); Leonor Greyl Masque Quintessence with nourishing cupuaçu and manketti nut oils ($145) and massaging scalp brush ($28); and Pause Well-Aging fascia stimulating tool ($115).
5 Beauty Picks For Instant Results
