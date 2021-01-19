5 Paradise Coast Experiences for Teens

For teenaged Neapolitans in search of activities and experiences to enjoy this winter, these five locales are pulling out all the stops for younger guests and their families

For teenaged Neapolitans in search of activities and experiences to enjoy this winter, these five locales are pulling out all the stops for younger guests and their families.

Artis–Naples

A multitude of stunning shapes, sizes, and colors enchant at the ongoing Dale Chihuly exhibition at Artis—Naples’ The Baker Museum. In celebration of the museum’s twentieth anniversary and newly renovated space, “Dreaming Forms: Chihuly Then and Now” showcases the famed glass sculptor’s endless quest to reimagine art. The glasswork pieces offer a unique perspective on working through light patterns, resulting in breathtaking displays. On view through February 2021, guests must book advanced reservation tickets for the unforgettable experience.

Vampire Penguin

On the hunt for a unique sweet treat? Vampire Penguin in Naples offers a selection of frozen desserts called shaved snow–a decadent cross between ice cream and shaved ice that creates a fluffy dessert available in a creative flavors. Try best sellers like the classic strawberry cheesecake, the rich and chocolatey Tuxedo blend, or the refreshing Orange Dreamscapade. Guests can also opt to build their own, with a menu of snow flavors, toppings, and syrups available. Don’t forget to snap a photo of the eye-catching treat! Visit Vampire Penguin at Coastland Mall, Galleria Shoppes at Vanderbilt Plaza, and Coconut Point.

Congo River Golf

Teens and their loved ones can enjoy a safari adventure day at Congo River Golf in Bonita Springs. The award-winning miniature golf course has worked to provide a safe, enjoyable experience for visitors during the pandemic. Guests will find challenging golf courses among waterfalls, mysterious caves, and tropical rainforests, as well as gem mining and alligator encounters. It’s a fun way to get outside and enjoy some friendly family competition!

The Hampton Social

Naples’ resident East Coast-style restaurant, The Hampton Social, offers shareable plates complemented by a specialty mocktail and cocktail menu to suit the whole family. The Mercato eatery’s atmosphere provides a homey space to catch up and talk with your teenagers while enjoying the Instagram-worthy decor. Stop by for a delicious weekday lunch, dinner, or weekend brunch.

The Ritz-Carlton Naples

Ready for an exciting and adventurous beach day? The Ritz-Carlton Naples offers rentable kayaks for exploring the Gulf of Mexico and parasailing equipment for those looking to soar over Naples’ scenic waters. The resort offers guests and visiting locals the ability to participate in activities and water sports, which are sure to add fun to any beach day. Contact the resort’s Leisure Reservations at (239) 514-6001 to book an adventure.