5 New Ice Cream Shops to Try in Naples

July is National Ice Cream Month, and Naples is on board: No fewer than five new ice cream shops have opened recently to enhance the joys of summer:

Scoops Ice Cream & Açai Bowls: Scoops’ third location is inside the Flash Car Wash & Convenience Store at 9995 Tamiami Trail East. The family-owned business features 15 flavors, five of which rotate, in addition to açai bowls and milkshakes. Scoops projects five Collier County locations by the end of 2023.

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice: July 16 was the planned opening date for the second Jeremiah’s franchise in Naples, located in Berkshire Commons at the intersection of Santa Barbara Blvd. and Radio Road. Jeremiah’s is known for Italian ice, soft-serve ice cream, and gelato made by layering the two.

Cold Stone Creamery: 4995 Golden Gate Parkway will be the site of Naples’ second Cold Stone Creamery, replacing the former Dairy Queen; the store will serve up ice cream creations, cakes, shakes, and smoothies.

Royal Scoop: The fifth local branch of Royal Scoop opened in May at Vanderbilt Commons. In addition to dozens of creative flavors, the store also serves an assortment of sandwiches, soups, and salads for lunch.

Antijitos y Mas: The name translates as “snacks and more,” and the third location at 4981 Golden Gate Pkwy serves both ice cream and traditional Mexican desserts.