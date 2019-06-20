5 Romantic Restos for Your Next Date Night

Whether you are seeking an elegant night on the town or a more festive atmosphere, 5th Avenue South is sure to exceed your date night expectations

If you are looking to impress your date, Ocean Prime offers a sophisticated dining experience from start to finish. The knowledgeable and attentive staff will guide you through the menu of show-stopping favorites. Start with the lobster bisque or wedge salad followed by entree choices, the best of both land and sea. Ocean Prime is a true supper club experience with an upscale, classy-yet-social vibe.

For a traditional high-end steak house with a clubby feel, prepare to be wowed at Chops City Grill. Pre-dinner, grab a bourbon and delicacies from the raw bar. Once seated, choose a bottle of wine from their expansive 300-bottle wine list and peruse a menu that includes dry aged porterhouse, Chicago cut rib eye, or cedar planked salmon, to name a few.

Nothing spells romance more than a night in Paris, and on 5th you’ll feel as if you have traveled to Europe, sans jet lag. Stroll to the end of the Avenue and start your night at The French. Enjoy an unforgettable alfresco dining experience while people-watching on the expansive patio. Oysters, escargot, moules frites, and onion soup, as well as the quintessential French bistro furnishings make this a favorite date-night destination.

If you’re craving culture over rock and roll, have an early supper followed by a night at the theater. Alberto’s on Fifth serves up traditional Italian fare and has a great early bird special perfect for pre-theater dining: two courses and a glass of wine for $24. After that delicious meal, walk it off down the Avenue listening to street musicians playing on your way to The Naples Players for a night of theater at this thriving community playhouse.

Make your last act a nightcap just a few feet from the beach at the elegant and exclusive Sails Restaurant—a perfect ending to a perfect date.

By Lisa Hartman