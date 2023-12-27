5 Wanderlust-Inducing Coffee-Table Books

Travel writer and native Floridian Skye Sherman spotlights some of the globe’s most paradisiacal locales in her first book, Palm Tree Destinations (Lannoo Publishers, $60). From Colombia to Croatia and back to Florida, Sherman pairs breathtaking imagery with expert insight to help you plan your next adventure.

Dive into the endlessly fascinating subject of horticulture and its centuries-long influence on the arts in Garden: Exploring the Horticultural World (Phaidon, $65). This technicolor tome explores the global diversity of gardens and how they have inspired artists and image-makers such as Claude Monet, Roberto Burle Marx, Gertrude Jekyll, and Alma Thomas.

Discover the history and evolution of a sartorial subcontinent in India in Fashion: The Impact of Indian Dress and Textiles on the Fashionable Imagination (Rizzoli, $65). Across more than 250 vividly rendered pages, author Hamish Bowles looks at the origins and aesthetics of traditional Indian garb and textiles and how they’ve influenced Western fashion.



Fly south for the winter via the pages of Copacabana Palace: Where Rio Starts (Vendome Press, $85). Since its opening in 1923, the Copacabana Palace Hotel has captured imaginations the world over with its grand views, elaborate design, and glitterati guests. You too can gain access—sans booking fee—in this sultry page-turner laced with fine-art photography.

In Morocco: Kingdom of Light (Assouline, $105), Moroccan-born writer Ariel Wizman and photographer Oliver Pilcher showcase the glorious beauty in every palace, medina, and desert landscape. Experience the kingdom through the prism of light and learn what generations of artists have found so compelling about the country’s aura, both spiritually and aesthetically.

