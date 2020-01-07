South Florida National Parks Trust presents the 5th Annual Wine & Wildlife, a fundraising event benefiting four incredible parks – Big Cypress National Preserve, Everglades, Biscayne and Dry Tortugas National Park, set for February 26, 2020.

This exclusive after-hours party inside the award-winning Naples Botanical Garden will feature VIP garden tours, heavy hors d’oeuvres, great wine, and details about how to support projects that promote, preserve, and enhance South Florida’s national parks. Tickets start at $175. Sponsorship are available.

Proceeds from Wine & Wildlife will help turn parks into outdoor classrooms for thousands of school children each year and help to preserve and protect critical habitat for Florida’s rare and endangered species like the manatee, American crocodile, and the Florida panther.