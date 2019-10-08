6 Buys to Support Breast Cancer Research

You can feel even better after your workouts this “Pinktober” by helping the Breast Cancer Research Foundation to fund innovative, life-saving cancer research when you add these goodies to your gym bag.
The Glyder High Power leggings ($78) flatter with a high-rise waist. Donation: 3 percent of all online sales. (glyder apparel.com)
Grab a handful of Jelly Belly’s Fruit Punch Energizing Sport Beans ($1.25) to refuel during intense exercise. Donation: 5 percent of the purchase price. (sportbeans.com)
Sport the Danskin x BCRF anorak ($50) on a cool day.
Store your essentials hand-free with a fanny pack ($20) from the same collection. Donation: Danskin contributes $10,000 annually, regardless of sales. (danskin.com)
When in need of post-workout styling, reach for the Conair Power of Pink 1875-watt cord-keeper hair dryer ($20). Donation: Conair donates $110,000 annually, regardless of sales. (conair.com)
Carry the S’well pink topaz traveler ($35-$40) to keep beverages chilled for up to 24 hours. Donation: 20 percent of the retail price. (swellbottle.com)
