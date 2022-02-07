6 Local Farmers Markets to Explore

With season in full swing, farmers markets in and around Naples are once again offering a bounty of local produce, seafood, baked goods, and specialty foods. To create your own farm-to-table dishes at home, head for these prime spots.

Located in the Galleria Shoppes, the Vanderbilt Farmers Market is North Naples’ largest and longest running market. All year on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., rain or shine, 90-plus vendors offer everything from food to fishing gear, jewelry, hats, linens, live plants, and fresh cut flowers. The market will be closed January 1 to observe the New Year.

One of the area’s most popular destinations is the Third Street Farmers Market, set up directly on Third Street South between Broad Avenue South and Thirteenth Avenue South. The market, open year-round on Saturdays from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m., is a panorama of fresh produce, pastas, cheeses, grass-fed beef, jams and jellies, coffee, and dog treats.

Located in the parking lot of the Promenade Shopping Center in Bonita Bay, the Local Roots Farmers Market is open from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Along with the usual food purveyors, artists and crafters have been added this year, bringing the vendor total to 50.

The Pine Ridge Road Farmers Market is smaller than the ones mentioned, but it offers a wide selection of organically grown produce in addition to beautiful plants and orchids, as well as Mexican, Cuban, and Southern homemade foods. Shop on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Golden Gate Community Farmers Market has two locations open all year: Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Golden Gate Community Center and Sundays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 11725 Collier Boulevard.

On Sundays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. from November to May, the South Collier Farmers Market on Collier Boulevard features arts and crafts, apparel, jewelry, food trucks, and live music in addition to farm-fresh produce.