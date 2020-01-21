HomepageRecently Added 6 Ways to Incorporate White Decor in Your Home These pieces might lack pigmentation, but they make up for it in panache By lizpetoniak - January 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 1 of 6 Cut through a white palette with metallic sparkle thanks to this Willow velvet lumbar pillow ($471) from Kevin O’Brien. Judith Liegeois Designs, Naples (judithliegeois designs.com) Created by an Italian fashion designer, the Arte Italica Bella Bianca beaded canape plates ($32 each) offer an understated backdrop to light bites and apps. Patina Collection, Naples (patinacollection.com) Add a chic tropical splash with Port 68’s Baldwin bamboo chandelier ($1,485), featuring a shape inspired by the iconic Scalamandre wallpaper. Traditions Classic Home Furnishings, Naples (traditions.com) Evocative of a large piece of ribbon coral, this Oly Studio Pipa cocktail table ($2,775) is void of color but doesn’t sacrifice an ounce of intrigue. Linen Coast Home & Interiors, Naples (linencoast.com) A fusion of Art Deco–inspired glam and contemporary design makes the Morgan lounge chair ($1,247) by Selamat Designs a standout piece. Peach Tree Designs, Naples (peachtree designs.com) Designer Jett Thompson of Jett Thompson Home married functionality and elegance in the kitchen of this Moorings home. “The kitchen opens up to the formal living room and the family room,” says Thompson. “It needed to be functional as well as beautiful. French metal wire and glass doors were used to keep the space open and to feel like custom furniture pieces. We used European white oak floors, Ruffino custom cabinetry, Crystalla countertops, Visual Comfort lanterns, and Verellen double-counter stools slipcovered in Perennials outdoor fabrics for easy maintenance. The barn door keeps the butler’s pantry and bar area casual and easy to access, while the antique-mirrored [cabinet] doors give it the high heel it needs to feel a little glamorous while entertaining.” Facebook Comments
