65 Years of Health and Community

Check out highlights from NCH Healthcare System's 65 years of serving the community

Happy birthday, NCH!

On March 4, 1956, NCH opened its doors to the public with 50 beds and 10 bassinets. Today, NCH Healthcare System has 713 licensed beds and is a nationally recognized, award-winning system, offering high-quality, state-of-the-art medical care to Collier County residents. NCH Healthcare System was named by U.S. News & World Report as “Best Hospital for 2020-21.”

A few highlights through the decades:

December 21, 1954: Groundbreaking ceremonies held for Naples Memorial Hospital

November 1955: Hospital name officially changes to Naples Community Hospital

March 4, 1956: NCH opens its doors

1966: First expansion doubles the size of the hospital to 100 beds

1970: North Tower completed

1979: South Tower added

1996: Shick Heart Center opens

2006: Medical plaza and Briggs Health Pavilion augment the hospital campus

January 2021: Phase one of the new, two-story emergency department expansion opens

Throughout the decades, NCH has been indebted to every resident who has demonstrated their devotion and generosity in making NCH the premier health care system that it is today.