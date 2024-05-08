7 May Activities to Enjoy at Inn on Fifth

The Inn on Fifth in Naples is celebrating the arrival of warmer days with a plethora of events and activities all month long, from outdoor fun to sweet treats.

Glass Fusing Experience

Explore your creative side during the glass infusing experience. Under the guidance of a skilled instructor, artists of all ages and abilities will unleash their creativity and prepare a piece of choice.

Skimboarding

Enjoy a day on the water during a skimboarding class led by a local pro. Elevate your skills or learn new techniques, from timing to balance and even when to ride Naples’ waves.

Nothing Bundt Cakes In-Room Surprise

Savor a special occasion cake from Nothing Bundt Cakes. Have a Single Bundtlet Tower, Double Bundtlet Tower, 8-inch Decorated Bundt Cake, or Bundtinis delivered to enjoy from the comfort of your room.

Ferrari of Naples Exotics & Espresso

Experience the thrill of luxury and horsepower at Ferrari Naples every third Saturday of the month. Complement the automotive fun with a selection of complimentary coffee beverages from Narrative Coffee Roasters and breakfast bites.

S’mores Kits

Cozy up by poolside fire pits and indulge in the ultimate s’mores kit. Order the Inn on Fifth blanket and s’mores bundle for an even cozier evening.

Yoga on the Rooftop

Each week, guests are invited to participate in Spa on Fifth’s Club Level rooftop vinyasa yoga session. Led by local instructor Cindy Wieschhorster, this session blends strength and flexibility, exertion, and release. Classes take place at 8 a.m. on Tuesdays and at 8:30 a.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays. Reservations are recommended, and tickets are available for $25. Yoga mats, cooling towels, and a mocktail will be served.

Sip & Savor: An Evening of Wine Pairing and Culinary Delights at The French

Join Inn on Fifth May 21 at 6 p.m. for a lavish four-course wine pairing dinner at The French. Learn from special guest Federico Delvai, Export Director for Bertani winery, while enjoying chef Vincenzo Betulia’s curated plates.

For more information, visit innonfifth.com.