Farm Stand Weekends 

Check out these local spots for fresh produce, artisanal goods and crafts, and lunchtime delights

Golden Gate Community Market: Peppers, jams, leather goods, food trucks, tree fruit, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Local Roots Farmers Market, Bonita Springs: Crafts, shells, jazz, cut flowers, baked treats, available for online ordering with pickup and delivery, Saturdays 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saint Paul’s Farmers Market, Naples: Tomatoes, herbs, garden plants, pottery, lettuce, stone crabs, Saturday 8 a.m. to noon, beginning in mid-November.

Saint John Farmers Market, Naples: Baked goods, leafy veggies, honeys, jams, soaps, coffee, specialty pet food, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sundays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Third Street South Farmers Market, Naples: Gluten-free baked goods, blue crabs, fresh juices, live music, kids’ activities, Saturday 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., beginning in mid-November.

Vanderbilt Farmers Market, Naples: Skin care, tea, schnitzel, shaved ice, crepes, Saturdays 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.