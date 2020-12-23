A Bonita Springs Favorite Evolves

Usher in the new year with a visit to Everglades Wonder Gardens for an afternoon respite among the flora and fauna

In addition to a new website, Everglades Wonder Gardens has many updates and upgrades to roll out. In September, the nonprofit wildlife attraction welcomed David Webb as its new executive director. Webb, who boasts a bachelor’s degree in environmental studies from Florida Gulf Coast University and nearly 20 years of leadership experience, will be in charge of operations, philanthropy, and management.

As Webb steps into his role, he’s launching projects such as remodeling a section of the park and creating new exhibits for bald eagles, parrots, and crocodiles. He hopes to keep Everglades Wonder Gardens true to its original feel and put an emphasis on conservation. “Everglades Wonder Gardens offers a really unique opportunity for a fun, engaging experience that is also safe, outdoors, and provides plenty of social distancing,” he says.

If you’re not up for an in-person trip, the website has virtual tours and a “Flam Cam” that shares the leggy pink birds’ chow time.