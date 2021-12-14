A Christmas Indulgence from Mikkelsen’s Pastry Shop

For the past two decades, Mikkelsen’s Pastry Shop in Naples has been the last word in cookies, tarts, pastries, specialty breads, and holiday cakes, such as this Christmas indulgence. “I’m constantly looking for inspiration,” says Elizabeth Mikkelsen, who relies on her baker husband, Paw, to bring her ideas to life. “This rich chocolate cake is layered with a peppermint-flavored candy cane mousse. Drip cakes are popular right now, and the ombre buttercream cascading down the sides contrasts with the dramatic red colors. The snowflakes, chocolate bark, and fondant lollipops create a winter wonderland.” Mikkelsen advises customers to order well in advance, since “Christmas is our busiest week of the year.”

