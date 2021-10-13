A Cinematic Scene at Artis—Naples

Dim the lights and roll the film for the 2021 Naples International Film Festival (NIFF) October 21-24. Currently in its thirteenth year and now a part of Artis—Naples, this regional film festival was named among the “Top 25 Coolest Film Festivals in the World” by MovieMaker Magazine in 2019.

Last year, NIFF kept the creativity and cinematic inspiration flowing with a hybrid in-person and virtual presentation format and plans to do the same again this year. Audiences, of course, can count on a diverse lineup of independent and international films, as well as opportunities to learn more about the filmmakers, industry vets, influencers, and fans who enjoy NIFF’s “fun-under-the-sun” style.